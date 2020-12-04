REGINA -- Regina police say remains located in a rural area on Thursday are believed to be those of a Regina man missing since 1997.

Dr. Patrick Thauberger, 53 at the time, was last seen on Sept. 3, 1997. He was reported missing to police on Sept. 16, 1997.

Police said Friday that the remains were discovered in a rural area, and the identity of the remains have yet to be confirmed.

On Sunday police charged and arrested 78-year old Joseph George Thauberger, Patrick’s brother, with first-degree murder, an indignity to a dead human body, and uttering threats to a woman from 1997 to 2014. Police say the charges follow a 23-year investigation.

Thauberger made his first court appearance on Monday morning at Regina's Provincial Court.