Hundreds gathered from across the Queen City for this year’s Remembrance Day service, giving one veteran hope that the memories of wars past will not be forgotten.

“It shows you that we’re not losing the memory,” said Sergeant at Arms Terry Duncan with the Royal Canadian Legion Regina Branch.

“It means that the respect for the history of the free world is still here, and is growing as a matter of fact. Not just the people you see in uniforms, look up and see the crowd. See how many people come to honour the veterans.”

This year is the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended the First World War. Members of the RCMP and Cadets were all in attendance, along with veterans from across North America.

Spc. Jack Curtis came all the way from Plentywood American Legion Post in Montana.

“Those guys have been coming down to our area every May for our Remembrance Day, so they invited us up here for Remembrance Day, and it’s an honour to be here,” said Curtis.

This year for the first time, fallen members of the RCMP were also honoured at the service.