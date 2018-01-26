After more than a decade of leading the province, Premier Brad Wall decided it was time for a new direction for Saskatchewan last summer.

In August, he made a surprising retirement announcement.

“I think renewal will be good for the province,” he told reporters at the announcement. “Renewal and a different perspective will be good for the government.”

On Wednesday, Wall wrapped up his five-month long retirement tour with a final cabinet meeting at the Saskatchewan legislature. Following the meeting, he reflected on his successes during his time in office.

"There (are) 160,000 more people in the province today, there (are) 60,000 more jobs,” Wall said. “We have a AAA credit rating not withstanding four years of stubbornly low commodity prices. We have a different attitude in this province, it's changed. Even through difficult times, people are positive about Saskatchewan and its role in the country and the world."

Wall was first elected as the MLA for Swift Current in 1999. He ran uncontested for Saskatchewan Party leadership in 2004 and became leader of the Opposition.

“Our plan is to build an economy to ensure that there are jobs for them, that they too can stay in the province of Saskatchewan,” he said during his acceptance speech.

His promise seemed to resonate with voters. The Saskatchewan Party won the provincial election in 2007, ending 16 years of NDP rule.

Wall would go on to win two more elections as premier. The Saskatchewan Party was undefeated under his leadership.

In 2008, Wall’s party came out of its first budget with a $3 billion surplus. In its first year, the government paid down debt, invested in infrastructure and cut taxes.

Wall was also quick to protect Saskatchewan companies. In 2010, he spearheaded a lobbying movement to prevent the sale of Saskatchewan-based Potash Corp. to BHP Billiton, a foreign buyer. One year later, his government invested $1 billion into the world’s first large-scale carbon capture project.

Under Wall’s rule, Saskatchewan’s population grew at a rate that hadn’t been seen since the 1920’s. In 2013, the province surpassed 1 million people.

“I had some good fortune,” Wall told CTV News after his retirement announcement. “I readily admit and note the potash revenue that came in. I also point out that for the last four years, we’ve have the opposite of that good luck. It’s up to governments to be able to properly manage both.”

Managing an economic downturn proved to be more challenging for the Saskatchewan Party government. Last year’s budget saw the province return to a deficit. Provincial sales tax increased by 1 per cent and the Saskatchewan Transportation Company was shut down.

Through it all, Wall maintained his position as Canada’s most popular premier. He took over the title in 2011.

Wall’s legacy may well be that he changed attitudes across the province.

“I think there was a sense among Saskatchewan people (that), you know, we have all of these resources, we have great people. We shouldn’t be stagnant in terms of our population. We should be growing. We should be leaders in Canada,” Wall said.

With his replacement set to be elected on Saturday, he offered some advice to his successor.

“This job is about public service,” he said. “The key word there is service. If we remember that, and also remember how temporal it is – remember, we’re only one election away from the people saying ‘We’ve had enough of you and your attitude’ – if you’ve developed one. So, I think all of that is important.”

Tina Beaudry-Mellor, Ken Cheveldayoff, Alanna Koch, Scott Moe and Gordon Wyant are all running to replace Wall as premier. Full coverage of the Saskatchewan Party leadership convention will air on CTV Regina and Saskatoon – and online – starting at 5:30 p.m. CST on Saturday.

With files from CTV Regina's Wayne Mantyka