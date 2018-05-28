

CTV Regina





There are renewed calls for the Saskatchewan government to apologize for its role in the ‘60s Scoop after Alberta Premier Rachel Notley issued a formal apology on Monday.

From the 1950s to the late 1980s, an estimated 20,000 Indigenous children were taken from their birth families and relocated to non-Indigenous families. They lost their culture, traditions and family ties in the process.

Alberta is the second province to apologize. Manitoba issued the first apology in 2015.

Former Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall had the province’s apology ready, but said he hesitated over the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations’ request for compensation.

Now, the province has bypassed the FSIN and is working directly with a group of ‘60s Scoop survivors. The two sides held their first meeting about a month ago. Saskatchewan’s NDP Opposition has been pursuing the issue of an apology during debate in the legislature.

“I’m glad to see Premier Notley step forward and have the apology come forth for the Alberta government’s role in the ‘60s Scoop in that province,” Opposition leader Ryan Meili said. “We need to see our province coming forward.”

The government says it will let the survivors group drive the timeline and decide who should be at the table when the apology is delivered. The plan is to hear survivor stories before working on drafting and delivering the apology.

With files from The Canadian Press