KENOSEE LAKE, SASK. -- The Moosehead Inn in Kenosee Lake, Sask. was completely destroyed by a fire on Friday night.

Owner Dale Orsted told CTV News that the blaze broke out around 11:30 p.m., but the cause has not yet been confirmed.

Crews were able to get the fire completely put out around 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Orsted said he and his wife lost their entire livelihood in the fire, and will not be rebuilding.

Kenosee Lake is approximately 200 kilometres south east of Regina.

