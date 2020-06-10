REGINA -- Gyms are among the businesses allowed to reopen, but some Regina work out facilities are now facing some challenges dealing with the new normal and the guidelines that come with it.

When AJ Scales reopened his martial arts fitness studio, Complete Martial Arts and Fitness, he didn’t know how many of his students would turn up due to the pandemic. Scales was pleasantly surprised.

“Opened the door, and you know what, everybody showed up,” says Scales, the head instructor and owner.

Under Phase 3 of the reopening plan, gyms and fitness facilities were allowed to reopen on Monday. However Scales has had to make adjustments given the provincial guidelines.

Classes with intense physical training need four meters of physical distancing with a maximum of 15 people per class. Students can train two meters apart, but then the maximum number of participants including the teacher can’t exceed 10.

For other fitness studios, like Oxygen Yoga and Fitness, these restrictions on class sizes and physical distancing mean they won’t be reopening.

“It just wasn’t feasible for us to reopen at that point,” says Owner Rachel Suttill. “Our operating costs we’re going to be 100% and maybe more of what it was prior to closing down in March.”

Scales has had to scale back his training. Given the nature of martial arts, students are constantly in contact with one another.

“I’m not even running at full capacity of what I’m capable of. Right now I’m very limited to just a fitness oriented class.”

Suttill says under normal conditions, the capacity of her studio is 35 people.

Right now, she’s allowed to have more than 10 people inside. However Suttill feels the studio can maintain safe physical distancing with 20 people, and wants the government to consider it’s not a one size fits all approach.

“Certain distance practices, say in a box gym, make perfect sense they have the space, they have that capacity. In a small fitness studio we don’t have that kind of space.”

Scales wants to provide his clients with as close to a normal experience as possible. He’s come up with an internal phase plan, and wants to implement a buddy system. Members train with the same partner every week, but depending on how long the phase lasts, he’s worried his business won’t survive.

“My business is based on contact, physical contact, being connected with one another and there’s no way I would be able to maintain a business that doesn’t allow that.”

There’s no mention of when those restrictions will be lifted, leaving businesses like this in limbo.