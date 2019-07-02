

The City of Regina says repairs are underway on a large sinkhole in north Regina.

The sinkhole opened up at the intersection of Avonhurst Drive and Elphinstone Street on Monday afternoon.

The City says it will take about three days to finish the repairs. The sinkhole is about 25 feet deep.

Pat Wilson, director of water, waste and environmental services, did add the sinkhole wasn’t caused by the new Gainer. Instead, it was a leaking sewer line and erosion.

Regina police are reminding residents to stay away from the sinkhole.

The sink hole at Avonhurst Dr and Elphinstone is not a new swimming pool; do not try to climb inside or go near it. The ground around is unstable and may give. Make your safety a priority. @CityofRegina pic.twitter.com/QbqIqCI50o — Regina Police (@reginapolice) July 2, 2019

One truck did end up in the sinkhole, but no one was injured.