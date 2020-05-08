REGINA -- Residential street sweeping will start in Regina on Monday.

The City says crews will be sweeping leaves, sand and debris from roads, boulevards and sidewalks.

The City says it understands more people are working from home and may be parked on there street. Residents are asked to move their cars when their street is scheduled for sweeping and to offer to share driveways with neighbours if necessary.

Signs will be posted in neighbourhoods ahead of sweeping. The schedule is also available at regina.ca/sweep.

Crews will be sweeping Monday to Friday from 4 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Residents should close their windows and walk on different sidewalks during sweeping.