    Residents can now offer feedback on Regina's proposed city budget

    Regina City Hall is seen in this file image taken Sept. 28, 2022. (Allison Bamford/CTV News)
    Regina residents can now share feedback on the City of Regina’s proposed 2025-26 budget through an online survey.

    The city’s pre-budget survey, which opened on Thursday, is available until June 23 for people to offer their opinions on how to spend municipal tax dollars.

    Some highlights from the proposed budget include an increase in funding for city operations, such as police, fire, transit and fleet operations, parks, recreation and culture, roads, garbage and recycling, and community investments.

    The City of Regina's pre-budget survey is available online until June 23, 2024. (Photo source: City of Regina) A summary of the feedback will be given to Regina city council when the proposed budget is released at the beginning of 2025, according to a release from the City of Regina.

    The 2025/26 budget is Regina’s second multi-year budget, the release said.

