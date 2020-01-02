REGINA -- Regina city council meeting will move from Monday evening at 5:30 p.m. to Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m.

Council approved the move in December.

Residents of the city often take advantage of the later meetings, as working people cannot always accommodate a day-time meeting.

Several citizens think the time adjustment should be reversed.

“It’s not really serving the public, it’s serving the city councillors who decided in their wisdom that they would like to have earlier bedtimes or whatever it is,” taxpayer Terri Sleeva said.

“Council is where people get, sort of, the most direct contact with their elected representatives, and it deals with important stuff that impacts you on a day-to-day basis,” Prairie Dog Magazine columnist Paul Dechene said.

The Mayor says he is listening to all of the concerns.

“It makes it easier for members of council who have jobs outside being a councillor to predict what they’re going to be doing,” Regina Mayor Michael Fougere said.

The new time is being used on a one-year trial.