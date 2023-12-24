REGINA
Regina

    • Residents displaced after Regina house blaze sees firefighter response

    Regina fire crews responded to a house fire on the 300 block of Hamilton Street on Dec. 23. (Courtesy: X/Regina Fire) Regina fire crews responded to a house fire on the 300 block of Hamilton Street on Dec. 23. (Courtesy: X/Regina Fire)

    Residents of a northeast Regina home were forced to leave following a late night fire.

    Regina fire crews arrived on the 300 block of Hamilton Street just before midnight on Saturday, according to a post from the service.

    Smoke and flames were both visible at the house fire, crews said. Firefighters entered the home and were able to contain the flames to the basement.

    No injuries were confirmed after crews completed their searches. However, the residents of the home were displaced.

    They were assisted by Mobile Crisis to find other lodgings, Regina fire said in its post.

    The fire is currently under investigation.

