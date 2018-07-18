

Some residents on Last Mountain Lake say they are no longer welcome on their own properties.

Many people living in the hamlet of MacPheat Park, located on the east side of Last Mountain Lake, have been using RVs as temporary homes while they wait to build cabins.

According to the R.M. of McKillop, the area’s zoning bylaw doesn’t permit the use of a vacation trailer as principal residential use. It’s asking for the trailers to be removed by September.

“We’ve been given a time limit to build,” said Elliott Walters, who lives in MacPheat Park. “We’re still well within our time limit to do that, and we’re told that we can’t use our camper anymore as a temporary residence. A lot of us have young families. I have a one-year-old daughter. I don’t think it’s going to be possible for me to be able to build my own home, or some stages of my own home, without something like that.”

The R.M. is holding a public meeting on Friday to discuss the bylaw.