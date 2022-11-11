Residents pay tribute to soldiers during Remembrance Day ceremony at Cenotaph

Dozens of people gathered at The Cenotaph in Victoria Park Friday morning to remember and pay respect to those who fought for our freedom.

“It’s important to be here for Remembrance Day, not only for [the] over 118,000 men and women who have been killed in Canadian conflicts, but also those who served in peacetime, served in the wars and came home alive,” Brad Hrycyna, a retired army major and the president of the Royal United Service Institute of Regina said.

The annual ceremony began with the signing of "O Canada", followed by two minutes of silence and prayer.

Regina police, firefighters, military members and cadets were among those in attendance.

“We talked a little bit about the weather conditions today and we are standing here in freedom, they served in horrible conditions during the wars and they did that so we can have the way of living that we have now,” Hrycyna said.

The ceremony also helps to preserve history and pass knowledge down to younger generations.

“It’s good to remember those who came before and after us that we can have safe and happy lives in our own countries,” Dexter Anderson of Royal Canadian Army Cadets said.