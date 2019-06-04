

CTV Regina





Residents living just off Arcola Avenue are raising concerns about concrete barriers blocking left turns on the roadway.

A group of neighbours gathered to voice their concerns on Monday afternoon.

The city added a temporary barrier at the intersection of Arcola Avenue with Dixon Crescent/Lacon Street last week. The city says the barrier is there to prevent left turns through the intersection and improve traffic flow. However, the residents say the barrier is doing more harm than good.

“Now everybody is forced to try and turn left onto Park Street at an uncontrolled intersection and it’s extremely dangerous. I’ve seen a few close calls in the last week,” Danielle Mullenix said. “It’s not safe. There’s a reason why there are controlled intersections in neighbourhoods.”

The city says this pilot project will be reviewed to determine if restricting traffic on side streets helps increase traffic movement on Arcola Avenue.