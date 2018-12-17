

CTV Regina





The Ministry of Health is reminding people to get a flu shot after the season started three weeks earlier than usual this year.

Flu season will peak right in time for the holidays, the ministry said. Four people have died from the flu in Saskatchewan since September.

Health officials say anyone who believes they have the flu should stay home from work and not go to the hospital.

People are also encouraged to wash their hands before eating and drinking, and shouldn’t touch their mouths or eyes.

Vaccinations are the best way to prevent the flu, the ministry says. It is especially important for people under five years old, women who are pregnant, anyone with an underlying health condition and people over 65 years old.

So far, the province has administered 277,000 doses of the vaccine, up three per cent from last year.