

CTV Regina





The Regina Humane Society is reminding residents to leave baby wildlife alone.

The group says it receives many calls about orphaned wildlife each year, including rabbits, squirrels, birds and waterfowl.

“While all have good intentions, disturbing the animals would likely do more harm than good,” the humane society said in a news release.

The society suggests only returning young birds to nests if the bird is in immediate danger, since falling from nests is usually a natural part of learning to fly.

Most mothers won’t reject their babies because a human touched them, the human society says.

Most young animals do poorly in captivity and may put people at risk for parasites or rabies.

It is also against illegal to keep a wild animal.

Anyone concerned about wildlife should contact a conservation officer or Salthaven West. Any animals in Wascana Park can be reported to the Provincial Capital Commission.

The Regina Humane Society says it’s not equipped to care for wildlife.