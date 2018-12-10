With warmer weather in the forecast Regina Fire and Protective Services is reminding residents to be extra careful around bodies of water.

Regina fire is recommending every one stays off bodies of water, and avoid walking on thin ice. Make sure to keep pets off of the thin ice as well.

It is just a precautionary measure, but Regina Fire has already responded to two calls for service this season for reports of people on or near thin ice.

"Nobody has fallen through yet and that is certainly good news, but we just encourage people to stay off the bodies of water. Every year we respond to two of three calls where people’s pets have fallen through. We encourage people to leash their dogs when they're walking close to the bodies of water,” Regina Fire and Protective Services Fire Marshall Randy Ryba said.

Ryba says anyone that sees someone on thin ice should call police.