Exercising is a daily routine for many, but Moose Jaw’s YMCA members no longer have the space to do so.

After 114 years of service the YMCA has decided to close their doors.

Lance Woods, a member who utilizes the facility on his lunch break says he's sad to see it go.

“When I come at lunch especially it’s always good, everybody is nice and friendly they kind of know my name when I come in so that part will be a little sad,” says woods.

While the licensed child services will remain, the facilities gym and programs will be no longer.

Diana Dekin-Thomas, interim CEO for Moose Jaw’s YMCA says the team is doing their best to provide the best outcome.

“It’s a sad day and we know that and we are doing everything we can to make the best of the current situation,” Dekin-Thomas said.

The decision to close did not come easy but management said it had to be done due to financial issues and the decrease in yearly membership.

“The YMCA is in a position where we are nearing insolvency and we wanted to close our doors before we lost the opportunity to save programs and services here in Moose Jaw,” said Dekin-Thomas

The historic and long standing building has made a strong impact on the community, with a strong community behind it,

Woods says it’s a historic end to a memorable facility.

“You know it’s a historic building and a historic franchise or whatever you want to call it that is closing down so that part is sad for me,” Woods said.