REGINA -- Boxing Day saw shoppers from across the Queen City on the hunt for the best deals in town.

According to Best Buy, laptops and TVs continue to be big sellers on the retail holiday.

“It wasn’t the longest [the line] has ever been, but it was long enough to keep us busy,” Best Buy sales team lead Phil Belanger said.

Best Buy said it had a line up of around 150 shoppers at 6 a.m. that quickly dwindled until around 10.

Belanger mentioned that less people seem interested at waking up early on a winter morning. Additionally, he notices more shoppers taking the option to order online instead.

“It doesn’t seem worth it,” he said.

Meanwhile, a group of annual Boxing Day shoppers were out of the house at 9 a.m.

“The sales, I can get what I want and not spend a whole bunch of money,” shopper Anna Bechard said.