Retallack Street police operation ends in charges for 2 people

Two people are facing numerous charges following a police operation conducted last week, Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.

The police operation took place on Friday night on the 1200 block of Retallack Street, RPS said.

A 36-year-old man and 33-year-old woman were both arrested and charged.

The man is facing a total of nine charges, including uttering death threats, forcible confinement and assault with a weapon.

The woman was charged with forcible confinement and assault with a weapon.

RPS said both of the accused will be in court Monday morning.