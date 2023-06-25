Retro fashion show features looks from the 1960's, 70's at the Western Development Museum

History was on display in Moose Jaw in the form of a fashion show, featuring women’s clothing from the 1960’s and 1970’s.

“Fashion is one of those things that is very individual and very unique,” Kara Rasmussen, programs management for the Western Development Museum, told CTV News.

“People may have chosen an outfit or a dress or a suit for a special occasion. They might have made it themselves and they might have chosen something because it was their favorite color.”

This year’s theme was floral print. From dresses to nightwear, more than 30 pieces from the museum's collection were shown off during the catwalk.

“We’ve got some pastels, we've got some very psychedelic colors. I think they're going to bring back some memories for a lot of folks, and it's a lot of fun,” Rasmussen added.

A total of ten models were involved in this year’s show, strutting down the runway and having some old fashion fun.

“I felt pretty honoured, knowing that, because last year I wasn’t big enough and now I am,” said Isabelle Pratt, one of the models.

“I can just keep going on for years for doing it.”

Many of the show’s guests said seeing the old wardrobe on the stage took them back to the past.

“It was really cool to see all the different outfits from the different decades,” guest Ruby Baiton, told CTV News.

“[The show] can teach people about what people had to wear back then,” Pratt added. “Also, so that the new generation can see parts of history that they never saw before.”

Rasmussen plans to hold three more shows this year, in hopes to attract even more attention to the fashion industry.