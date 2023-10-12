Richmound man charged with assault following altercation

A Richmound man has been charged with assault following an altercation on Oct. 7.

Leader RCMP responded to a report of an assault on Saturday. According to a news release from Sask. RCMP, one man assaulted another man but no injuries were reported.

A 59-year-old man was arrested and charged with one count of assault and is scheduled to appear in court in Leader on Nov. 16.

RCMP set up a mobile detachment in the remote village on Saturday, after receiving complaints including violent threats allegedly connected to supporters of Romana Didulo, the self-proclaimed “queen of Canada.”

Richmound, Sask. is located north of Maple Creek near the Alberta border – about 445 kilometres west of Regina.

With files from Rory MacLean