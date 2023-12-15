'Riddled with conflict of interest': Regina city manager confirms concerns about workload while on REAL board

Regina’s city manager Niki Anderson confirmed council concerns about administration’s capacity to take on board of director responsibilities for Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) during budget talks Friday.

It came during a motion put forward by Mayor Sandra Masters to amend the city’s accounting practices. The amendment would align the system to industry standard and make them more concise and understandable.

Anderson, who is also REAL’s board chair, said city CFO Barry Lacey is required to attend meetings every couple weeks, "for an hour or two."

“[The accounting changes] would require significant number of staff to do significant work,” she went on to tell council. “

Councillors Jason Mancinelli and Bob Hawkins brought up concerns related to capacity when the interim board was named on Nov. 24.

“Some people said I was angry [during that meeting],” Mancinelli said. “I was upset and scared but I wasn’t angry then.”

“I am angry now,” he added.

“I was told there was no capacity problem,” Hawkins responded.

Hawkins also serves as council’s representative on the REAL board of directors.

“The [interim] board is illegally constituted,” he added. “It is riddled with conflict of interest.”

The changes would make the city’s budget more understandable for the average Regina resident.

But require admin to overhaul its accounting system.

“The [current] budget is comparable to audited financial statements that are released,” Lacey explained. “I will admit, that is challenging, even today.”

“Moving to an accrual-based budget solves that problem but creates another one,” he added.

The motion was referred to quarter one of 2024 to allow for administration to report on what the changes could be and how much they may cost.

Hawkins was the lone councillor who voted against the motion.

“It’s one thing to talk about the mil rate,” he said. “But that’s not the only thing the taxpayer wants to know.”

The proposed mil rate increase by admin was 2.2 per cent.

For an average home assessed at $315,000, the recommended mill rate represents an approximate property tax increase of $51.61 a year or $4.30 a month.

With the launch of the city’s new green cart program, residents will also now have to pay for their brown garbage carts. According to the city, a 360 litre cart will cost $23.73 per month and a 240 litre cart will be $16.12 per month, with the average monthly cost adding up to $8.52 for the smaller cart, the city said that amount "covers all waste services."

Those waste service fees will be part of water utility bills. That will mean a total increase of $15.12 a month on the average residential property’s utility bill, the city said.

Hawkins says all residents, not just the average household, want to know what the increase to their monthly cost is.