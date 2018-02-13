Rider moves on CFL free agency day
Saskatchewan Roughriders helmet (Twitter/@sskroughriders)
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, February 13, 2018 9:39AM CST
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed offensive lineman Dan Clark to a two year contract extension which will keep him with the team until 2019.
Clark, who is a Regina native, has been with the team for five seasons. He has played 79 career regular-season games and four playoff games and the 2013 Grey Cup.
Clark was eligible to become a free agent on Tuesday.