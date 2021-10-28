Riders add depth on defence with Canadian linebacker

REGINA -

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian linebacker Nakas Onyeka.

The 27-year-old originally signed with the Riders in 2020. Onyeka attended Rider training camp in 2021 before joining the Winnipeg Blue Bombers where he appeared in just two games this season.

Onyeka entered the league in 2017 as a fifth round draft pick of the Toronto Argonauts. He and the Argos won the Grey Cup that year. In his three seasons in Toronto, the linebacker picked up 14 defensive tackles, thirty special teams tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble.

Onyeka will be added to the team’s suspended list while he completes his league mandated COVID-19 quarantine.