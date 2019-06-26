

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan Roughriders have added former Super Bowl champion Cameron Jefferson to their practice roster.

Jefferson, an offensive lineman, joined the Riders after four seasons in the NFL. He won the Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos in 2016.

The 24-year-old played centre at Colorado State University on an offensive line that ranked fifth in the country in his senior year.

Jefferson will help bring depth to a Riders’ offensive line plagued by injury. Brendon LaBatte and Dariusz Bladek are currently out of the Riders lineup.

The Riders also selected offensive lineman Jake Bennett in the 2019 supplemental draft on Wednesday morning, giving up their third-round selection in the 2020 CFL draft.