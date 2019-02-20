

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed receivers Kyle Davis and Brock MCoin and offensive lineman E.J. Price to the roster.

Davis played the past two seasons with Auburn University Tigers. In 18 games, Davis had 19 catches for 458 yards and two touchdowns.

McCoin comes to the Riders after three seasons at Tennessee Tech University Golden Eagles. He had 118 catches for 1,410 yards and seven touchdowns.

On the ground, McCoin had 78 carries for 313 yards and 36 punt returns for 595 yards in 25 games with the Golden Eagles.

McCoin also started three games at quarterback, completing 27 of 51 passes for 458 yards and four touchdowns. He was named a Freshman All-American in 2014.

Price was with the University of Kentucky Wildcats for the last two seasons. He was dressed for 13 games, starting 11 games to left tackle, for the Wildcats in 2018.