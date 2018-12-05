

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan Roughriders have parted ways with assistant vice president of football operations and player personnel John Murphy.

The Riders made the announcement in a news release on Wednesday afternoon.

“On behalf of the Rider organization, I want to thank John for his three years of hard work and leadership with our football club,” said Riders vice president of football operations, general manager and head coach Chris Jones. “He is one of football’s top personnel men and was a big contributor to our success. He will remain a good friend of mine and I wish him all the best.”

Murphy has been with the Riders since December of 2015. He was initially on the shortlist to become the Riders GM, but the position ended up going to Chris Jones.