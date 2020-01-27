REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced their 2020 coaching staff:

Jason Maas – Offensive coordinator

Travis Moore – Receivers

Stephen Sorrells - Offensive line

Tim Prinsen - Running backs

Josh Lambert - Offensive assistant

Jason Shivers - Defensive coordinator

Richard Kent - Defensive backs

Deion Melvin - Linebackers

Kent Maugeri - Special teams

Steve Walsh, who was the Quarterbacks coach with the Riders for the previous two seasons, was not announced as a returning coach. There was speculation when Jason Maas was hired as the Offensive Ccoordinator in December, that he would absord the position.

The #Riders have announced their 2020 Coaching Staff.



New additions:

RB Coach: Tim Prinsen (previously with Edmonton)

LB: Deion Melvin



Steve Walsh, who was QB Coach last 2 seasons, is not listed. One can assume OC Jason Maas will take over that duty. @ctvregina — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) January 27, 2020

Another announcement is expected in the coming week about the team’s defensive line coach.