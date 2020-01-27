Riders announce 2020 coaching staff
Published Monday, January 27, 2020 11:14AM CST Last Updated Monday, January 27, 2020 11:31AM CST
Saskatchewan Roughriders helmet (Twitter/@sskroughriders)
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced their 2020 coaching staff:
- Jason Maas – Offensive coordinator
- Travis Moore – Receivers
- Stephen Sorrells - Offensive line
- Tim Prinsen - Running backs
- Josh Lambert - Offensive assistant
- Jason Shivers - Defensive coordinator
- Richard Kent - Defensive backs
- Deion Melvin - Linebackers
- Kent Maugeri - Special teams
Steve Walsh, who was the Quarterbacks coach with the Riders for the previous two seasons, was not announced as a returning coach. There was speculation when Jason Maas was hired as the Offensive Ccoordinator in December, that he would absord the position.
Another announcement is expected in the coming week about the team’s defensive line coach.