Riders announce $5 domestic beers before games
Rider fans can now enjoy a $5 domestic beer until kickoff at games.
According to a tweet from the Saskatchewan Roughriders last week, $5 domestic beer will be available at the Coors Light Party in the Park three hours before kickoff.
The offer will be available in the stadium when the gates open. right until kickoff.
Craft beer, specialty beers, or tall cans are not included in the promotion, according to the tweet.
The Riders will take on the Edmonton Elks at 7 p.m. and gates open at 5:30 p.m.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
It cost more than $2.4M for one RCAF plane to join Titanic sub search
It cost at least $2.4 million to deploy a single Canadian aircraft to search for the Titanic submersible that went missing on June 18, CTVNews.ca has learned.
A behind-the-scenes look at the Centre Block renovations on Parliament Hill
More than four years after MPs moved out of Centre Block on Parliament Hill for the decade-long renovation to the historic building, journalists got a behind-the-scenes look at the project’s progress Thursday.
Experts are expecting another interest rate hike this month, here's what that means for homeowners
Economists are predicting Canadians might see another interest rate hike next week and say homeowners who are already financially vulnerable will have a tougher time making mortgage payments.
OceanGate, owner of the submersible that imploded during a dive to the Titanic, suspends operations
The company that owned a submersible that imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic, killing all five onboard, said Thursday it has suspended operations.
Why these six foods are key to reducing the risk of heart attacks and strokes: study
A new global study led by Canadian researchers found that not eating enough of six key foods may be linked to a higher risk of cardiovascular disease and related deaths in adults.
Canada only 'halfway through' record-breaking wildfire season: officials
Drought conditions and above-normal temperatures are expected to cause abnormally intense wildfires across Canada in July and into August, the federal government said Thursday.
Power outage affects nearly 200,000 Hydro-Quebec clients in Montreal
A widespread power outage is affecting large swaths of the western side of Montreal. On the Island of Montreal, more than 198,000 customers are affected by 169 different outages. Another 17,500 clients are affected in Monteregie.
8-year-old girl dies after SUV crashes into London school; woman arrested for dangerous driving
An 8-year-old girl was killed and more than a dozen people were injured Thursday when an SUV crashed into a private elementary school on a narrow road in southwest London, police said. The crash wasn't believed to be terrorism, and the driver was taken into custody.
Man dead, woman and teens rescued after yacht sinks off Vancouver Island
One man is dead after a 12-metre yacht sank south of Victoria on Friday. Three others were rescued from a dinghy found near the wreckage.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon city councillor says budget pressures have 'nothing to do with past decisions'
A Saskatoon city councillor says a $52 million shortfall projected for next year's budget "has nothing to do with past decisions" and is due to economic forces beyond the city's control.
-
Some Saskatchewan students concerned about education ministry's ability to respond to complaints
Former students of Saskatoon's Legacy Christian Academy are disputing details in a recent ombudsman report regarding the Ministry of Education's ability to investigate complaints about registered independent schools.
-
Sask. man says he fears for safety after confrontation with teens
A Prince Albert man said he fears for his safety after a group of teenagers targeted his home and made threats to have their grandma shoot him, the man alleged.
Winnipeg
-
Search for women's remains in landfill rests with Ottawa, Manitoba premier says
A Manitoba grand chief said Wednesday she will continue to push for a landfill search for the remains of two slain women, despite being rejected by the Manitoba government.
-
Is time running out for Winnipeg's 120-year-old clock?
From the top of Winnipeg's old 'Gingerbread' city hall to the inside of Portage Place Shopping Centre, the city's historic clock has been ticking for 120 years. Now a question mark hangs over its future.
-
Man dies in hospital after being Tasered by Winnipeg police, watchdog investigating
Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating the death of a man who died in hospital after he was Tasered by Winnipeg police officers.
Calgary
-
Woman found dead in Calgary park wasn't murdered, but was dumped after death
Calgary police say the death of a woman whose body was found in a southeast park earlier this week isn't criminal, but they do believe she was moved after she died.
-
Calgary Fire Department urges precautions on city waterways to prevent injuries or drownings
Members of the Calgary Fire Department are reminding Calgarians to stay safe on the city’s waterways this summer and to take extra precautions in an effort to prevent injuries or drownings.
-
Tourism influx has Calgary hotels near capacity and eyeing attendance records
Calgary's tourism projections suggest 2023's edition of the Stampede could break some long-standing records.
Edmonton
-
Suspect photos released after anti-LGBTQ2S+ material left at St. Albert playgrounds
Mounties in St. Albert are looking for help to identify a man and a woman who they allege were caught on video leaving anti-LGBTQ2S+ material in two playgrounds.
-
West Edmonton residents wake up to 'flames shooting up' from residential construction project
A fire ripped through a construction project in west Edmonton early Thursday morning.
-
Hiker fined $7,500 for shooting black bear in Jasper National Park
A hiker has been fined $7,500 for shooting a black bear in Jasper National Park last summer.
Toronto
-
Video shows riders scrambling for safety after stabbing on Toronto subway
A video has surfaced online that appears to show the moments following a serious stabbing on a subway near Eglinton Station on Thursday.
-
Severe thunderstorm watches, warnings issued for GTA
Severe thunderstorms appear to be heading towards the Greater Toronto Area as a three-day heat event comes to an end.
-
Man wanted by police after allegedly stealing from Toronto condo storage unit
Police are searching for a man who they say broke into a Toronto condominium storage unit and stole a bike.
Ottawa
-
Online influencer faked crimes to gain popularity, Gatineau police allege
Gatineau Police have arrested and charged a 27-year-old social media influencer from Quebec after he allegedly posted videos of fake crimes online in an effort to boost his following.
-
Firefighters rescue trapped dog in Ottawa South
A dog named Misha is safe after being rescued by Ottawa firefighters in Ottawa South Thursday afternoon.
-
Convicted murderer dies in custody at Millhaven Institution
Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says an inmate from Millhaven Institution near Kingston, Ont. died Wednesday while in custody.
Vancouver
-
Witnesses, video of 'suspicious' activity prior to Knox Mountain wildfire sought: Kelowna RCMP
Mounties are investigating a wildfire that sparked on Knox Mountain in Kelowna on Canada Day and prompted temporary evacuation orders and a local state of emergency.
-
Lower Mainland real estate boards introduce disclosure form for multiple offer situations
An upcoming change by real estate boards in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley promises to bring slightly more transparency to bidding wars over properties in the region.
-
B.C. police watchdog investigating 2020 arrest of man in Vancouver, appeals for witnesses
The arrest of a man in Vancouver nearly three years ago is being investigated by B.C.'s police watchdog.
Montreal
-
Power outage affects nearly 200,000 Hydro-Quebec clients in Montreal
A widespread power outage is affecting large swaths of the western side of Montreal. On the Island of Montreal, more than 198,000 customers are affected by 169 different outages. Another 17,500 clients are affected in Monteregie.
-
Arrest of Quebec influencer in fake-crime case points to lack of social media education: expert
The arrest of a Quebec influencer who allegedly faked crimes to boost his popularity exposes the need for better education about social media and the law at a time when online figures are constantly pushing boundaries, one expert says.
-
Lac-Megantic marks 10th anniversary of rail disaster that killed 47 people
The community of Lac-Megantic, Que., gathered for a commemorative mass on Thursday to mark the 10-year anniversary of the rail disaster that killed 47 people and destroyed parts of the town centre.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanichton hospital ER to close overnight for two months due to staff shortage
The Vancouver Island health authority is closing the emergency department at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital overnight for the next two months.
-
Vancouver Island woman charged for driving twice the speed limit near Port Alberni
Mounties say a woman in her 40s from Vancouver Island was charged with excessive speeding after she was clocked travelling more double the speed limit in a construction zone near Cameron Lake, east of Port Alberni.
-
All Langford highrise tenants forced to vacate building now eligible for emergency funding
The City of Langford says the remaining money that was raised during a fundraiser for the displaced residents of the RidgeView Place apartments is now available to all former tenants of the evacuated building.
Atlantic
-
N.S.-P.E.I. ferry crossings suspended through the weekend
Ferry crossings between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are cancelled this weekend due to an ongoing mechanical issue onboard the MV Confederation.
-
Heat warning blankets most of New Brunswick
After all the rain recently seen across New Brunswick, most of the province now sits under a heat warning, with temperatures well over 30 degrees.
-
Second man charged with first-degree murder after Dieppe man shot, killed
A second New Brunswick man is facing a charge of first-degree murder after the shooting death of a map in Dieppe.
Northern Ontario
-
Company reports progress in dealing with northern Ont. dam breach
While repairs are not yet completed, officials in Iroquois Falls said Thursday afternoon that progress has been made in dealing with a partial breach of the Twin Falls dam.
-
It cost more than $2.4M for one RCAF plane to join Titanic sub search
It cost at least $2.4 million to deploy a single Canadian aircraft to search for the Titanic submersible that went missing on June 18, CTVNews.ca has learned.
-
Paramedic who drowned in the Far North called a ‘fallen hero’
Tributes are coming in for Arjanan Sivasathiyarajah, a paramedic who drowned this week while working in Kashechewan First Nation.
Kitchener
-
'It has a rotten vegetable-type smell': Putrid water in Puslinch creating confusion
Some people living in Puslinch are having to plug their noses in their own homes because of the smelly water coming from their pipes.
-
Waterloo region real estate market shows signs of 'rebound': WRAR
The real estate market is showing signs of rebounding, with 780 homes sold last month, according to the Waterloo Region Association of Realtors (WRAR).
-
'I was shaking so hard': Cambridge father of five wins lottery
A Cambridge father of five who says he is an occasional lottery player has hit a jackpot worth $250,000.