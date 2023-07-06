Riders announce $5 domestic beers before games

Rider fans can now enjoy a $5 domestic beer until kickoff at games.

According to a tweet from the Saskatchewan Roughriders last week, $5 domestic beer will be available at the Coors Light Party in the Park three hours before kickoff.

The offer will be available in the stadium when the gates open. right until kickoff.

Craft beer, specialty beers, or tall cans are not included in the promotion, according to the tweet.

The Riders will take on the Edmonton Elks at 7 p.m. and gates open at 5:30 p.m.