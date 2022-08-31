Riders announce head coach Craig Dickenson positive for COVID-19

Riders’ head coach, Craig Dickenson, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

We wish Coach Dickenson a quick recovery and look forward to having him on the sidelines this Sunday. 💚 pic.twitter.com/cWkTROMa6V — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) August 31, 2022

Per CFL policy, he is quarantining but is expected to be back with the team in time for the Labour Day Classic.

COVID-19 has impacted the Riders numerous times this year, with several players having previously tested positive.

The Green and White are set to take the field for the Labour Day Classic on Sunday against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Mosaic Stadium at 4 p.m. to a sold out crowd.