Riders announce head coach Craig Dickenson positive for COVID-19
Riders’ head coach, Craig Dickenson, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Per CFL policy, he is quarantining but is expected to be back with the team in time for the Labour Day Classic.
COVID-19 has impacted the Riders numerous times this year, with several players having previously tested positive.
The Green and White are set to take the field for the Labour Day Classic on Sunday against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Mosaic Stadium at 4 p.m. to a sold out crowd.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ontario scraps mandatory five-day isolation rules for people with COVID-19
Ontario has scrapped its mandatory five-day isolation rule for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 as part of an 'all respiratory virus approach' to an expected rise in fall general illnesses.
Cheques coming for Manitoba families and seniors to help deal with inflation: premier
Manitobans will be receiving financial help from the province to deal with inflation and rising costs.
Old Farmer's Almanac forecasts bouts of 'extra-deep cold' in Canada this winter
Get ready for some extremely cold days this winter, according to the 2023 Canadian edition of The Old Farmer's Almanac.
Ministers Tassi and Jaczek swap roles in Trudeau cabinet shuffle
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reassigned ministers Filomena Tassi and Helena Jaczek in a small internal cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall on Wednesday. The slight reworking of the Liberals' front bench was made to accommodate a request from Tassi to spend more time in Southern Ontario for family reasons.
Ontario junior B hockey player dies during tournament
Flags at the community complex in Ayr, Ont. are being lowered to half mast Wednesday after the death of a junior B hockey player during a game.
Elizabeth May joins Green leadership race, says party has been in disarray
Elizabeth May says she has an obligation to be of service as she launches her bid to reclaim the leadership of the federal Green Party.
Toxic chemicals commonly found in dollar store items, testing shows
A Canadian environmental organization is calling for more transparency and better enforcement of national regulations of toxic chemicals after more than one quarter of items bought at popular dollar stores tested positive for substances such as lead.
'Unfortunate' that politicians have to re-think security in light of hate-filled attacks: PM Trudeau
Calling for politicians and Canadians to reflect on the kind of political discourse they want to have in light of increased vitriol and harassment directed at political figures, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday that it's 'unfortunate' that the 'aggressive bullying and hate-filled tactics of a small number of people' is causing a rethink of security measures.
New 988 suicide prevention hotline to be in place by November 2023: CRTC
A new three-digit telephone number for Canadians in need of mental health and suicide prevention will be in place by November 2023, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission announced on Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
Two people killed in rollover near Carrot River, Sask.
Two people are dead following a fatal crash near Carrot River.
-
'The financial runway just isn't there': More Sask. residents seeking debt relief
There has been an uptick in the number of people seeking financial relief in Saskatchewan.
-
Riders announce head coach Craig Dickenson positive for COVID-19
Riders’ head coach, Craig Dickenson, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Winnipeg
-
Cheques coming for Manitoba families and seniors to help deal with inflation: premier
Manitobans will be receiving financial help from the province to deal with inflation and rising costs.
-
'Everybody's really shocked': 20-year-old homicide victim remembered as beautiful soul with bright future
Coworkers of a 20-year-old woman found dead on a remote ATV trail near Woodridge, Man. are remembering her as a special, beautiful soul who was working towards a bright future.
-
70-year-old man in hospital with life-altering injuries after random robbery: WPS
Winnipeg police say they are stepping up patrol after a pair of random home robberies on a Garden City street a day apart.
Calgary
-
Poll: Canadians love Alberta’s natural beauty, but dislike its people
A new national poll suggests Canadians love Alberta’s natural beauty including its majestic Rocky Mountains, beautiful landscapes and wildlife, but opinion on the province’s people and political views score much lower.
-
Search-and-rescue members spend night on Kananaskis mountain with injured hiker
Two Kananaskis Country Public Safety members and a hiker suffering from a broken leg spent a night on the side of a mountain after poor weather conditions halted the rescue effort.
-
Faulty hot tub wiring at Canmore condo suspected in death of Saskatchewan man
Bad wiring could be to blame for the death of a Saskatchewan man at a Canmore vacation rental this week, authorities say.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton police offering $50K to an innovator who can slow down catalytic converter thieves
Edmonton police are offering a $50,000 reward to the entrepreneur or entrepreneurs who come up with a viable method of preventing catalytic converter thefts.
-
Alberta to use $13.2B budget windfall to pay down debt, put cash in piggy bank
Alberta’s finance minister says the government is going to use this year’s projected windfall budget surplus to pay down debt and put some cash in its piggy bank.
-
Video sought in disappearance of south Edmonton man 3 weeks ago
Police in Edmonton are asking Twin Brooks residents for video connected to the disappearance of a 64-year-old man nearly three weeks ago. Hongsang Rho, who is also known as Howard, left his house in the area of 110 Street and 11 Avenue around 7 a.m. on Aug. 11, and may have been seen walking on a trail near Twin Brooks Drive at 7:45 a.m.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario scraps mandatory five-day isolation rules for people with COVID-19
Ontario has scrapped its mandatory five-day isolation rule for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 as part of an 'all respiratory virus approach' to an expected rise in fall general illnesses.
-
Utility hole at site of Barrie crash that killed 6 becomes focus of investigation
Police are focusing in on a large utility hole at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Barrie, Ont. that claimed the lives of six young adults over the weekend.
-
Toronto university student who died in skydiving accident remembered as 'one of the bravest' people
A university student and TikTok influencer who died after opening her parachute too late while skydiving is being remembered by friends as 'one of the bravest girls.'
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario scraps mandatory five-day isolation rules for people with COVID-19
Ontario has scrapped its mandatory five-day isolation rule for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 as part of an 'all respiratory virus approach' to an expected rise in fall general illnesses.
-
Council approves demolishing apartment building for parking lot
Ottawa city council has approved a plan to demolish a downtown apartment building to put up a parking lot.
-
Coconut Lagoon reopens two years after it was destroyed by fire
One of Ottawa’s most popular restaurants reopened its doors on Wednesday, more than two years after it was destroyed by a fire.
Vancouver
-
Dog killed, woman injured after hit-and-run in Vancouver: police
Vancouver police say they're looking for the driver of an SUV after a dog was killed and a woman injured in a hit-and-run earlier this month.
-
Surrey shooting suspect wanted Canada-wide for 2nd time this year
A man suspected of being involved in a Surrey shooting is wanted Canada-wide for the second time this year, Surrey Mounties say.
-
B.C. researchers tout promising progress on oral insulin tablets
A team of researchers at the University of British Columbia is developing something they say could be a game-changer for people living with diabetes.
Montreal
-
Quebec election: Legault says language law 'balanced' amid criticism from businesses
Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault is defending his government's language-law reform as 'balanced' amid renewed criticism from business leaders that it will do enormous damage to the economy.
-
4 dead after Strep A outbreak in Montreal seniors' residence
Four people are dead after an outbreak of Group A streptococcal disease (GAS) at a private seniors' residence (RPA) in Montreal's west end. According to Montreal public health officials, there are six confirmed cases of infection at Les Residences Floralies in Lachine.
-
Thieves break into Quebec MNA Enrico Ciccone's constituency office
Liberal MNA Enrico Ciccone's constituency office in the Montreal borough of Lachine was targeted by burglars and vandals on Tuesday night.
Vancouver Island
-
'Who took our dad away': Family seeks answers 1 year after man murdered in Victoria
It's been one year since a Victoria man was found murdered inside his mother's home in the Rockland area, and his family members are still looking for answers about his death. Jeremy Gordaneer, 49, was found suffering from critical wounds inside the Carberry Gardens home on Aug. 31, 2021. Police and paramedics were called to the home around 5 a.m. and tried to treat his injuries, but he died at the scene.
-
'Wish we could teleport to Alberta': Vancouver Island girl calls on B.C. to fund cystic fibrosis drug
A Vancouver Island family is frustrated that the B.C. government is dragging its feet when it comes to funding a cystic fibrosis medication for children, while other provinces in Canada already have.
-
Man faces 85 recommended charges after being arrested in Victoria
Victoria police say a Lower Mainland man faces 85 recommended charges – many related to fraud and breaching court-ordered conditions – after he was arrested in the city on Saturday.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW | N.S. mass shooting inquiry told cultural shift needed to address gender-based violence
The inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia is hearing today that a broad cultural shift is needed to address gender-based and domestic violence.
-
N.S. RCMP investigating East Preston homicide after body found inside vehicle
The RCMP is investigating a homicide in East Preston, N.S., after a body was found inside a vehicle.
-
Nova Scotians on doctor waitlist can now access virtual health-care service
Nova Scotians who are currently on the province's doctor waitlist can now access free, online medical appointments through Virtual Care Nova Scotia (VirtualCareNS).
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario scraps mandatory five-day isolation rules for people with COVID-19
Ontario has scrapped its mandatory five-day isolation rule for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 as part of an 'all respiratory virus approach' to an expected rise in fall general illnesses.
-
North Bay OPP: Two people drown after canoe capsizes
Two people are dead after a canoe capsized on Legrou Lake, North Bay Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.
-
Ontario passes bill that would transfer hospital patients to alternative long-term care homes
Ontario's Progressive Conservative government has passed legislation that would force hospital patients awaiting long-term care into nursing homes not of their choosing on a temporary basis.
Kitchener
-
Ontario junior B hockey player dies during tournament
Flags at the community complex in Ayr, Ont. are being lowered to half mast Wednesday after the death of a junior B hockey player during a game.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario scraps mandatory five-day isolation rules for people with COVID-19
Ontario has scrapped its mandatory five-day isolation rule for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 as part of an 'all respiratory virus approach' to an expected rise in fall general illnesses.
-
New public school in Kitchener ready to welcome students next week
Waterloo Region District School Board is putting the final touches on its newest school.