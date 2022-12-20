Riders, Argonauts to faceoff in Touchdown Atlantic 2023

The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will faceoff for Touchdown Atlantic on July, 29, 2023 in Halifax, N.S.

The Canadian Football League (CFL) announced the rematch of last year’s Touchdown Atlantic on Tuesday.

“Touchdown Atlantic brings our fans together in a fun and exciting way,” CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a release.

In 2022, the game was held at Raymond Field on the campus of Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S., the game sold out in under 24 hours and featured a crowd of almost 11,000. The Argos defeated the Riders 30-24.

The event supported more than $12.7 million in overall economic activity through job-creation, wages, event expenditures and tourist spending across Nova Scotia, according to the CFL.

The 2023 edition will be played at Huskies Stadium on the campus of Saint Mary’s University with the Riders scheduled to be the visiting team.

The CFL said ticket details for the game will be announced in 2023, adding that fans can subscribe to the CFL Newsletter for the latest updates and information.