REGINA -- The Riders are the only undefeated team in the Canadian Football League (CFL) after they defeated the visiting Ottawa Redblacks 23-10 on Saturday.

Saskatchewan improved to 3-0, after wins against B.C and Hamilton.

“It means we had a good start to the season. That’s about it,” Riders head coach Craig Dickenson said. “Three games is only three games and there’s a lot of games to be played.”

Quarterback Cody Fajardo had his most efficient offensive game of the season, completing 30 of 35 passes for 321 yards.

“Lots of credit to go around, Cody deserves the Lions' share of it, but I think Jason Maas and the offensive staff also deserve some credit for really putting in a system where we have answers,” Dickenson said.

Fajardo didn’t throw any touchdowns but scored a rushing touchdown in the third quarter to give the Riders a 16-3 lead over Ottawa.

“That was a talented defense that we played and guys were able to make some contested catches and get yards after catch,” Fajardo said.

The 2019 West Division's most outstanding player threw to nine different players on offense.

“One of my favourite things about (offensive) coach Maas’s offense is getting the ball and spreading it around,” Fajardo said. “You can’t just hone in on one or two receivers and take them away from the game and then we falter on offense. I’m not afraid to throw to anybody. If you’re on the field, and you’re an eligible receiver and you’re open, I’m going to try and get you the ball.”

Rookie receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker made his debut and found out he was dressing for the outing on Friday morning. The 23-year-old caught four passes for 64 yards, the second-most of any Saskatchewan receiver.

“Such a surreal experience I still can’t even believe it, it’s amazing being out there with my brothers and nothing better than getting the (win),” Schaffer-Baker said. “It was a great experience getting the first one out of the way, that gets the jitters and everything out but now just continue to grow off that and get better.”

However, the Riders suffered more injuries, after losing receiver Shaq Evans for six to eight weeks in their win over Hamilton last week. Dickenson said that defensive end Micah Johnson and receiver Jordan Williams-Lambert hurt themselves during play against the Redblacks.

“We’re beat up, there’s no doubt,” Dickenson said. “We have five new faces out there tonight, five guys that were on the PR. The good is we have a lot of guys back after the bye so hopefully, they use the bye to get healthy.”