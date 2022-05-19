Riders, Blue Bombers to play first pre-season game May 31 following CFL deal

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will play their first pre-season contest of the CFL season on May 31, at Mosaic Stadium according to TSN’s Farhan Lalji.

The #Bombers at #Riders pre-season game originally scheduled for May 23 has been postponed to May 31. Time will be 6:30 local. No other changes to the @CFL pre-season schedule. @CFLonTSN @TSN_Sports pic.twitter.com/0fQ5ObyhU5 — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) May 19, 2022

The game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers was originally scheduled for Monday, but had to be moved due to the uncertainty around talks between the Canadian Football League (CFL) and the Canadian Football League Players Association (CFLPLA.

After four days of a work stoppage a tentative deal was reached on Wednesday evening.

Currently, no other changes have been made to the CFL‘s pre-season schedule, meaning the Riders will have to play their second exhibition game on June 3, according to the CFL.