Saskatchewan Roughriders’ national safety Marc-Olivier Brouillette has announced his retirement after nine seasons in the Canadian Football League.

Brouillette was originally selected by the Montreal Alouettes is the third round, 23rd overall, in the 2010 CFL draft.

He spent seven seasons with Montreal before signing with the Roughriders in September of 2017.

Brouillette has 215 defensive tackles, 32 special team tackles, eight quarterback sacks and five interceptions in 117 career regular season games. He’s played in six career playoff games.