The Saskatchewan Roughriders have changed gears, announcing on Friday morning that they have pulled Charleston Hughes from their active roster following impaired driving charges against him.

On Thursday, head coach Chris Jones said Hughes would play against the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. In a statement, the team said it changed its mind following a review of team rules on Thursday night.

“As a result of that review, the club has made the decision to remove Hughes from the active roster,” the statement said. “In addition, the club has imposed the maximum disciplinary fine allowed under the CBA.”

Hughes was arrested around 2 a.m. on Oct. 11 after police said he was found unresponsive in his truck on Ring Road. He was charged with impaired driving and refusing to take a breath test.

“By refusing to provide a breath sample, Hughes demonstrated behaviour directly in conflict with the club’s values and expectations — which include respecting police and police procedures,” the team said.

Hughes is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 31.