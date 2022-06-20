Riders' Clark carted off field in win over Edmonton

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have yet to provide an update on centre Dan Clark, who was carted off of the field in the final minutes of their win over Edmonton on Saturday. He appeared to had suffered a leg injury and did not return to the game.

Clark, who has played his entire 10-year career in Saskatchewan, had his leg rolled up on in a scrum after a play. The 34-year old has appeared in 127 CFL games. He was named a CFL All-Star in 2019 and the team’s Most Outstanding Lineman in 2019 and 2021.