Riders clinch 2nd place in the West with 29-24 win over Elks

REGINA -

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will host a home playoff game thanks to a 29-24 win over the Edmonton Elks at Mosaic Stadium Saturday afternoon.

With the win, the Riders improve to 9-4 on the season and will host the Calgary Stampeders in the west semifinals.

Riders’ defensive back Jacob Dearborn’s second interception of the season sealed the victory, after picking off a pass attempt from Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius with less than 25 seconds on the clock. The Riders have won four games in a row.

Riders wide receiver Duke Williams reminded fans why he is an elite player, catching eight passes for 146 yards on the afternoon, including a 14-yard second quarter touchdown. It was his best performance on the year and a single-game best for the team.

The 28-year old was sidelined for a few plays after taking a hit from Edmonton defender Jonathan Rose early in the fourth quarter. Williams appeared to twist his knee and limped off the field under his own power. He returned shortly after.

The first points of the game came in the first quarter on a rare Edmonton forced turnover. Hugh O’Niel’s punt from his own 34 yard line was fielded by Jamal Morrow at the Riders’ 20 yard line. Morrow took a couple of strides forward before he was hit and the ball popped loose. The Elks recovered the ball on the ensuing scramble, deep inside Saskatchewan territory.

Two plays later, Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius threw a strike through the uprights and into the waiting arms of Jalen Tolliver. The former members of the defunct XFL’s Tampa Bay Vipers connected, giving the Elks an early 7-0 lead with the extra point.

Morrow tried to make up for his mistake on the ensuing possession. He took the kick-off all the way from around own 15 yard line to the Elks’ 18. Edmonton was flagged on the play for a horse tackle collar which added even more yardage to what would be an 82 yard return.That play stands as the longest return on the season for Saskatchewan.

Two plays later, Cody Fajardo evened the game at 7-7 by throwing a strike to Kian Schaffer-Baker in the front corner of the end zone. The six foot four receiver had to leap into the air to make the grab and landed in bounds for the major.

Fajardo and Duke Williams continued to build chemistry in the second quarter. The former Buffalo Bill was heavily involved in a five-play, 75-yard drive that ended in a 14 yard touchdown, after catching a pair of passes (10 and 48 yards) on the two prior plays to give the Riders a 14-7 lead.

Much of the Edmonton offence on the day ran through running back Walter Fletcher. He finished the day with 88 yards on the ground, while Jalen Tolliver was their best weapon through the air with 98 yards on five receptions, including a pair of touchdowns.

His efforts in the dying minutes of the first half helped set up a five yard touchdown pass from Cornelius to Tanner Green for his first career CFL touchdown. Cornelius rolled out of the pocket to the right which took coverage away from Green, allowing him time and space to make the play. The first half ended with the Riders in front 17-14.

Tolliver’s second receiving touchdown of the game with 1:07 to go in the third quarter put Edmonton back in front 21-20.

University of Montreal product Alexandre Dupuis restored the Riders lead with 5:37 to play when he took the hand off from the full back position and scored an acrobatic touchdown. It was the first of his career, capping off a 13-play, 77-yard drive to give the Riders a 26-21 lead after a failed two-point conversion attempt. Kicker Brett Lauther scored a field goal late in the game to extend the Riders’ lead.

Riders quarterback Cody Fajardo completed 23 of 32 pass attempts for 245 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. William Powell was the Green and White’s leading rusher with 59 yards on 14 carries.

Saskatchewan will close out the regular season next weekend when they visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats On Saturday, Nov. 20 at 3 p.m.