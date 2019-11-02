The Saskatchewan Roughriders clinched the undisputed top spot in the West division with a 23-13 win over the Edmonton Eskimos to end the season on Saturday.

It was a battle of the backup quarterbacks with Isaac Harker starting for the Riders Cody Fajardo, who was ruled out just before the game with a back injury, and Logan Kilgore filling in for the injured Eskimo Trevor Harris.

After a couple of stalled drives from both sides to start the game, a 49-yard Brett Lauther field goal put the Riders up to an early 3-0 lead.

The Eskimos offence got off to a slow start with Kilgore under centre managing just 204 total yards on the night.

On a second and long in the first quarter, Kilgore scrambled and tossed a pick to Riders defensive back Nick Marshall, who returned it to the Edmonton 35 yard line. A couple plays later Marcus Thigpen punched it in from the 4-yard line, to put Saskatchewan up by 10.

The Eskimos came out firing for the first drive of the second half with some trickery, after a lateral pass from Kilgore, receiver DaVaris Daniels aired it out 45 yards to Tevaun Smith to get Edmonton deep into Rider territory.

Kilgore connected with Smith again on the next play for a 14-yard touchdown. The Riders were able to block the extra point, giving them a 10-6 lead.

AC Leonard notched his second sack of the game in the third quarter and stripped Kilgore to give the Riders the ball in Edmonton territory.

Shortly after, Brett Lauther lined up for another field goal to put the Riders back up by a touchdown but missed his second try of the night. However, the Riders were able to get two points back on a safety, three plays later.

A play after the safety punt, William Powell fumbled and the Eskimos took over at the Rider 44-yard line. Edmonton drove down to the 7-yard line and Kilgore found Kevin Elliott in the back of the endzone to give Edmonton a 13-12 lead near the end of the 3rd quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Lauther missed two more makeable field goals bringing his total to four missed kicks on the night. However, one went through the back of the end zone for a single point, tying the game 13-13.

Under three minutes remaining in the game, Harker completed a 29-yard pass to rookie receiver Justin Mcinnis to get the Riders into the red zone.

With his four misses behind him, Lauther was able to convert a 12-yard chip shot field goal with 1:30 left, to give Saskatchewan a 16-13 lead.

On the ensuing drive, linebacker Cameron Judge intercepted a pass from Troy Williams, and took it all the way to the house, to clinch the game and the division for Saskatchewan by a final score of 23-13

The Roughriders will host the West division final in Regina.