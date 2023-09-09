Riders clobbered in 6-51 Banjo Bowl loss

It was a tough loss for the Riders in Winnipeg as the green and white were pummelled 6-51 by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Riders did draw first blood – recording a 27 yard field goal by Brett Lauther three minutes into play.

What followed was a constant barrage of touchdowns by the blue and gold – recording six in the first half – three of which were brought in by wide receiver Dalton Schoen.

The Riders only other act of resistance would be in the form of an additional 39 yard field goal from Lauther in the second quarter.

At halftime the Bombers held the commanding lead of 6-42.

No other majors would be scored, with the bombers adding three field goals throughout the half. Ending the game 6-51.

Riders Head Coach Craig Dickenson spoke frankly following the game – sharing the team’s disappointment.

“We knew what we were in for from the very get go and we didn’t match their energy,” he told reporters.

“We couldn’t stop them, couldn’t sustain drives. But the men in that locker room know were better than that and we need to play better than that going forward.”

With the loss – the Riders return to 0.500 with a record of 6-6 while the Bombers improve to 10-3.

More to come...