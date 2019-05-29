

CTV Regina





Roughriders head coach Craig Dickenson says quarterback Zach Collaros will travel with the team for the preseason kick off against the Calgary Stampeders, but won’t play.

Instead, Dickenson said at training camp on Wednesday he plans to focus on Cody Fajardo and David Watford in the first half of the game. He’ll then switch that focus to the two “young guys” — Ty Gangi and Isaac Harker — to split the second half.

He added the team will possibly keep all four quarterbacks. Fajardo and Watford are “neck and neck” to backup Collaros this season.

“As close as you can be,” he said. “To the point where the game is going to determine who wins that job.”

The Riders preseason kicks off in McMahon Stadium Friday at 7 p.m.