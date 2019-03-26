

CTV Regina





The Roughriders have issued a statement saying they are not opposed to a potential NFL pre-season game at Mosaic Stadium, but they have some concerns.

The team said that the proposed date for the pre-season game would be Friday, August 23, which would conflict with the Riders regular-season game the following day.

“The Riders, along with the Canadian Football League, identified significant risks that the stadium would not be set to provide an outstanding game experience for fans, Club sponsors and the league’s broadcast partner in the short turnaround time allotted,” the Riders said in an emailed statement.

They maintain that the team will continue to support all events that promote the new Mosaic Stadium.