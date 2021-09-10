REGINA -- Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman A.C. Leonard has been suspended for two games after failing to provide a sample for drug testing.

The CFL said refusing to participate in drug testing results in an automatic two-game suspension under the CFL-CFLPA drug policy.

The defensive lineman’s suspension is effective immediately.

Leonard will miss the Banjo Bowl game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday and the Sept. 17 home game against the Toronto Argonauts.

Through four games, Leonard has accounted for eight tackles, three sacks and one interception.