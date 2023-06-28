Riders' Emilus fined for high hit during Calgary game
Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Samuel Emilus has been fined by the Canadian Football League (CFL) for a high it during last week’s win in Calgary over the Stampeders.
Emilus received the fine for a high hit on Stampeders defensive back Jonathan Moxey.
The Riders went on to win the game 29-26 in overtime thanks to a Nic Marshall interception improving their record to 2-1 on the young season.
“As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed,” the CFL said in a release.
Emilus was drafted by the Riders seventh overall in the 2022 CFL Draft.
The Montreal product picked up three touchdowns, the first three of his CFL career, in a Week 2 loss to Winnipeg.
The Riders are on a bye-week and will return to action July 6 when they host Edmonton.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau says 'full buy-in' from opposition needed before launching new foreign interference probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government won't be announcing any next steps on probing foreign interference until the Liberals get 'full buy-in' from the opposition parties, to avoid the process devolving as it did under former special rapporteur David Johnston.
BREAKING | Toronto air quality currently listed as worst in the world
Toronto's air quality is currently listed as the worst in the world due to wildfire smoke, data from Swiss air quality tracker IQAir showed Wednesday.
Madonna postpones tour after spending several days in ICU
Singer Madonna’s tour is postponed after a "serious bacterial infection" lands her in the intensive care unit.
Can you claim a winning lottery ticket in Ontario anonymously?
A $70-million OLG Lotto Max ticket is about to expire. Is it possible that the winner is out there but doesn't want to be identified?
Federal minister LeBlanc calls changes to N.B.'s LGBTQ2S+ school policy a 'mistake'
A federal cabinet minister says it was a mistake for New Brunswick to change the province's policy on sexual orientation in schools.
Man fleeing Ohio police with an abducted infant crashes into a home, killing the child
A man who abducted a seven-month-old child in Ohio crashed his car into a house while trying to flee from police, killing the infant and critically injuring himself.
Health-care workers, science and tech experts targeted in new Canadian fast-track immigration system
Experts in the fields of health care will receive the first round of invitations to Canada starting today. Experts in science, technology, engineering and mathematics will be able to apply for a 'streamlined' immigration process starting next week.
Ship carrying debris from Titan submersible returns to Newfoundland port
Debris from the ill-fated Titan submersible was returned to shore in Newfoundland Wednesday, aboard a Canadian-flagged ship that had helped search for the vessel in a remote area of ocean near the wreck of the Titanic.
Virgin Galactic set to launch its first commercial rocket plane spaceflight
A three-man crew from Italy is set on Thursday to board a passenger rocket plane operated by Virgin Galactic, the venture British billionaire Richard Branson founded in 2004, for the company's first commercial flight to the edge of space.
Saskatoon
-
Wipeout at Sask. skate park leads to social media firestorm
A wipe out at a skateboard park earlier this week in Martensville quickly turned into an online war of words.
-
Sask. RCMP respond to 'serious' crash between van and semi on Highway 16
Saskatoon RCMP are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 16, west of Plunkett, about 110 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.
-
Saskatoon man sustains burns in morning apartment fire
One person was sent to hospital with burns following an apartment fire on Wednesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Tornado warnings end; Winnipeg, majority of southern Manitoba still under tornado watch
Environment and Climate Change Canada has downgraded a trio of tornado warnings that were scattered throughout in western Manitoba.
-
Winnipeg man charged with 'sextortion' that spanned multiple provinces
A Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with multiple instances of “sextortion” that spanned multiple provinces.
-
Storm brought golf ball-sized hail and potential tornado to Manitoba
A Tuesday evening storm brought golf ball-sized hail, a possible tornado and heavy rain to parts of Manitoba.
Calgary
-
1M child exploitation photos and videos seized, 8 Albertans arrested
Eight people, including seven Calgarians, have been arrested in connection with one of the largest seizures of child pornography in Alberta, authorities say.
-
The sky over Calgary is a favourite spot for balloon pilots
Before the sun is even up in Calgary, pilots with Sundance Balloons are getting ready for a flight.
-
Stamps mourn passing of PA announcer Dan Carson
The Stampeders are mourning the passing of long-time public address announcer Dan Carson, who has died at the age of 60.
Edmonton
-
Man chased, shot at while on walk with kids in west Edmonton: police
Edmonton police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening in the Ormsby Place neighbourhood.
-
'Unprecedented in our city': Leduc mayor shuts down council meeting amid transphobic rant
The "public commentary" portion of a city council meeting in Leduc, Alta., ended abruptly Monday night when a woman insisted colours of the Progress Pride flag stand for bestiality, necrophilia and paedophilia.
-
'I felt so violated': Edmonton woman scammed while using Facebook
A local woman is warning others after she was victimized by multiple scammers while using Facebook, and one expert said this new scam can have long-reaching consequences for victims, while perpetrators are unlikely to face any.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto air quality currently listed as worst in the world
Toronto's air quality is currently listed as the worst in the world due to wildfire smoke, data from Swiss air quality tracker IQAir showed Wednesday.
-
Video shows part of dog attack that seriously injured a young child in Toronto
New video has surfaced showing parts of a dog attack that seriously injured a child in Scarborough on Wednesday morning.
-
Durham officers exhibited 'pro-police bias' in handling of Dafonte Miller case, tribunal finds
Three Durham police officers have been found guilty of discreditable conduct, and one of them has also been found guilty of neglect of duty by a disciplinary tribunal in connection with the handling of the 2016 incident which saw Dafonte Miller severely assaulted by an off-duty officer.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man killed in daytime shooting in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood
Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting on Raven Avenue, near Kirkwood Avenue, at approximately 10:35 a.m. Wednesday.
-
Social media abuzz about Ottawa's new roadkill crow sculpture
The National Capital Commission unveiled the new public art along the pathway on Tuesday, called, 'When the Rubber Meets the Road' by PEI artist Gerald Beaulieu.
-
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Smoke to return to Ottawa on Wednesday night, with air quality deteriorating to 'high risk'
Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement, warning of "high levels of air pollution" developing in the national capital region.
Vancouver
-
Driver in hospital after semi flips on Highway 17 in Surrey
The driver of a semi that flipped on Highway 17 in Surrey Wednesday has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police, who say lane closures are expected to continue while the scene is cleared.
-
Family of victim in North Vancouver house fire believes her death was preventable
The family of a woman who died in a tragic house fire in North Vancouver earlier month is speaking out for the first time.
-
Need to see a pharmacist for a prescription? B.C. expands options for appointment booking
Starting Thursday, British Columbians will be able to book an appointment online to see a pharmacist to get prescriptions for contraception and minor ailments – a move the province is touting as a first in Canada.
Montreal
-
Wildfire smog warning issued for Montreal... again
Environment Canada says the smog will be "less significant" than on Sunday, when Montreal's air quality was ranked the poorest of all major cities worldwide.
-
Mayors of major Quebec cities call for a rent registry
Fourteen Quebec mayors are calling on the Quebec government to adopt a public, mandatory and universal rent registry.
-
Madonna's 'Celebration Tour' with 2 stops in Montreal postponed due to illness
Montreal fans of the Queen of Pop will have to wait a little longer to get into the groove as the singer is postponing her upcoming world tour due to an illness.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties investigating after 10 puppies stolen from Nanaimo backyard
Mounties are investigating after 10 puppies were stolen from a home in Nanaimo. The theft of the eight-week-old German shepherd puppies occurred just before 3 a.m. Monday, when a group of people entered a backyard kennel at the home in the 300-block of Black Diamond Drive.
-
B.C. opens $500M fund to help non-profits buy rental buildings, keep rent affordable
The British Columbia government has opened access to its $500-million rental-protection fund that will help non-profit groups purchase rental buildings.
-
Backpacks taken from Comox wharf returned to owners: RCMP
Mounties say a pair of backpacks that were taken from a wharf in Comox have been returned to their owners.
Atlantic
-
Federal minister LeBlanc calls changes to N.B.'s LGBTQ2S+ school policy a 'mistake'
A federal cabinet minister says it was a mistake for New Brunswick to change the province's policy on sexual orientation in schools.
-
N.B. man charged with first-degree murder in Dieppe man's killing
A New Brunswick man is facing a first-degree murder charge for the shooting death of a 26-year-old man from Dieppe.
-
Nova Scotia gas prices to rise 18 cents by next weekend
Nova Scotia’s utility regulator says the cost of gasoline will go up by 18 cents per litre as of next weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Relief from heavy smoke, stubborn wildfire finally under control
Here is everything you need to know about the wildfires in northern Ontario for Wednesday, June 28.
-
Parents of Toronto 'rooftopper' warn others after son plunges to his death
The parents of a young man who plunged to his death from a downtown Toronto tower last month are coming forward to warn others about what they view as the dangerous pastime of 'rooftopping,' which they believe played a role in their son’s death.
-
Missing boa constrictor reunited with owner in northern Ontario
A four-foot-long boa constrictor that went missing in Kapuskasing over the weekend has been found in good health and reunited with its owner, police say.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 arrested, 3 in hospital after stabbing at UW
Waterloo regional police say one person has been arrested and three people have been transported to hospital after being stabbed inside Hagey Hall at the University of Waterloo.
-
Smoke from wildfires causing air quality warning in southern Ontario
Environment Canada is warning “high levels of air pollution” are developing across a large swath of southern Ontario due to smoke from forest fires.
-
WRPS investigating reports of a Cambridge shooting
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating reports of a shooting in Cambridge that police say left one male with non-life-threatening injuries.