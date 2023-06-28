Riders' Emilus fined for high hit during Calgary game

Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Samuel Emilus has been fined by the Canadian Football League (CFL) for a high it during last week’s win in Calgary over the Stampeders.

Emilus received the fine for a high hit on Stampeders defensive back Jonathan Moxey.

The Riders went on to win the game 29-26 in overtime thanks to a Nic Marshall interception improving their record to 2-1 on the young season.

“As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed,” the CFL said in a release.

Emilus was drafted by the Riders seventh overall in the 2022 CFL Draft.

The Montreal product picked up three touchdowns, the first three of his CFL career, in a Week 2 loss to Winnipeg.

The Riders are on a bye-week and will return to action July 6 when they host Edmonton.