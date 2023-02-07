Riders expected to sign QB Harris in free agency: TSN

When free agency opens in the Canadian Football League (CFL) on Feb. 14 it’s likely the Saskatchewan Roughriders will sign quarterback Trevor Harris, a TSN report says.

According to TSN’s Farhan Lalji, the Riders have offered Harris a two year deal.

It is believed that Trevor Harris will sign with the #Riders when free agency opens on Feb 14. I’m told Sask offered him a 2 year deal. @CFLonTSN pic.twitter.com/LvTPiXRnLA — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 7, 2023

The 36-year-old pivot threw for 4,157 yards and 20 touchdowns, along with 12 interceptions for the Montreal Alouettes in 2022, helping them finish second in the East Division with a 9-9 record.

Montreal lost in the Eastern Semi-Final to the eventual Grey Cup winning Toronto Argonauts, but Harris threw for 362 yards and a touchdown.

After starting the 2022 season 4-1 the Riders ended the year 6-12, losing their last seven games and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016 when they finished 5-13.

With files from TSN's Farhan Lalji.