REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders have agreed to terms on a new contract with Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge.

The team announced the signing in a tweet on Sunday evening.

OFFICIAL | We have agreed to terms with ���� LB, Cameron Judge (@CameronJudge) on a contract extension.#CFL pic.twitter.com/akNxDF0waL — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) February 3, 2020

Judge was a standout on the Riders defense in 2019, finishing the season with 61 tackles, two interceptions and once forced fumble. His one defensive touchdown, a pick six, helped the Riders clinch first place in the West in the final game of the 2019 season.

Judge was unanimously voted the Riders' Most Outstanding Canadian by the team in 2019.

Judge will be with the team through the 2020 season.