Following last week's win over the B.C. Lions at Mosaic Stadium, the Riders are now ready for round two in Vancouver. Head Coach Craig Dickenson says the defensive key to this rematch is “bend, don't break."

"They out gained us, they had the ball longer than we did and they had more first downs, so our defense knows that,” he said. “The defense also knows if they can hold them to field goals we got a good chance of winning so I’m sure their emphasis over there is score touchdowns instead of field goals, and our emphasis is keep them to field goals."

Dickenson said the team needs to play a physical game, especially since it's the second game of a double header. The physicality however, needs to stop when the whistle blows, as Dickenson says with relation to tension last game between Nick Marshall and Duron Carter.

"Nick's done a good job, those guys got a history, they're buddies, it's like brothers fighting in the backyard but he knows we want to talk with our pads and let our play do the talking," he said.

For the team to repeat their success, Coach Dickenson says it all comes down to disrupting the flow of Lions QB Mike Reilly.

With Thursday being the last full practice for the Riders ahead of the rematch, the team's heading into the contest hoping to tame the Lions for a second week in a row.