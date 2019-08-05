Riders gain wide receiver Kenny Stafford in trade with Eskimos
Edmonton Eskimos' Kenny Stafford (8) makes the catch against the Montreal Alouettes during second half CFL action in Edmonton on Friday June 14, 2019.Several CFL general managers were busy on Monday, adding new faces to their rosters.The Saskatchewan Roughriders (4-3) brought in American wide receiver Kenny Stafford, thanks to a trade with the Edmonton Eskimos (4-3). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
CTV Regina
Published Monday, August 5, 2019 11:50AM CST
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have gained wide receiver Kenny Stafford in exchange for sending Christion Jones to the Edmonton Eskimos.
Stafford is in his seventh year in the CFL. He has played for the Calgary Stampeders and Montreal Alouettes, along with the Eskimos.
The 29-year-old has played 70 career games, recording 2,626 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns. He won a Grey Cup with the Eskimos in 2015.
The Riders also added former Regina Rams linebacker Layne Hull to their practice roster, and released wide receiver KD Cannon.