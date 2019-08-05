

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan Roughriders have gained wide receiver Kenny Stafford in exchange for sending Christion Jones to the Edmonton Eskimos.

Stafford is in his seventh year in the CFL. He has played for the Calgary Stampeders and Montreal Alouettes, along with the Eskimos.

The 29-year-old has played 70 career games, recording 2,626 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns. He won a Grey Cup with the Eskimos in 2015.

The Riders also added former Regina Rams linebacker Layne Hull to their practice roster, and released wide receiver KD Cannon.