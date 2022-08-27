Riders get back in win column with victory over Lions

The Saskatchewan Roughriders picked up a much needed 23-16 win over the B.C. Lions on Friday night at B.C. Place.

One game after being benched, Riders quarterback Cody Fajardo looked much sharper. The veteran pivot completed 19 of his 24 pass attempts for 321 yards, two touchdowns and maybe most importantly, zero interceptions.

Fajardo hit Kian Schaffer-Baker and Tevin Jones for touchdowns and Brett Lauther was perfect on his field goal attempts. Fajardo also added 38 yards using his legs on six carries.

Frankie Hickson had a big night in his first CFL start at running back. The rookie picked up 129 yards on 15 carries for the green and white.

The B.C. Lions, who were already without their starting quarterback Nathan Rourke, lost back-up Michael O’Connor with 8:21 left to play in the second quarter. He was replaced by veteran QB Antonio Pipkin. O’Connor went 6 for 15 for 94 yards. Pipkin finished the night 9 for 17 through the air for 112 yards while also picking up 26 yards with his legs.

It was later revealed that O’Connor suffered a reported groin injury after taking a hit from Saskatchewan’s Darnell Sankey. Sankey was flagged for roughing the passer and assessed a 15 yard penalty on the play.

The Roughriders record has improved to 6-5 on the year, while the Lions are now 8-2.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday, Sept. 4 for the sold-out Labour Day Classic at Mosaic Stadium.