Riders gunning for first win in Winnipeg since 2018

The last time the Riders won a game in Winnipeg, it was Zach Collaros in at quarterback for the green and white: the same QB the team is set to face in Sunday’s West Final.

“Zach throws a really good ball, I think now he feels really comfortable with that offense and they do a good job of mixing things up and playing to his strengths,” said defensive back Elie Bouka.

Collaros, along with Willie Jefferson on the defensive line, are two major pieces of the present-day Bombers standing between the Riders and their first Grey Cup appearance since 2013.

The Riders offensive line knows keeping the Winnipeg defenders at bay will be a key to success.

“They're really good. Very dominant, very physical, we just gotta go out there with massive physicality and I think we'll be alright,” said Andrew Lauderdale, Riders offensive lineman.

On the injury front, the Riders are expected to be down Jacob Dearborn on Sunday, while Micah Teitz and AC Leonard are both considered to be questionable according to head coach Craig Dickenson.

“AC hurt his hip,” Dickenson said. “He's probably 50/50 also so you know, same old story this year for us.”

Duke Williams has also been absent from practice dealing with turf toe.

Meanwhile in Winnipeg, running back Andrew Harris returned to practice this week. His status for the West Final has yet to be determined.

Kickoff is set for Sunday as the Riders try for vengeance against the team that’s sent them packing the past two seasons.